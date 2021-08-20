ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 40,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ESSA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,990. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $173.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.50.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

