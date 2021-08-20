ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) PT Lowered to $22.00

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.
NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $323.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
