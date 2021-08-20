ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) PT Lowered to $22.00

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $323.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 648,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 179,062 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after buying an additional 234,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 281,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105,090 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

