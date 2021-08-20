Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $49.12. 36,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.
In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock worth $2,329,302. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
