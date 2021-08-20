Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $49.12. 36,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock worth $2,329,302. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

