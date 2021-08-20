Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Trading 0% Higher

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)’s stock price traded up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43. 143,024 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 89,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail; corporate and private banking; asset management; treasury; capital markets; and other services primarily in Greece; and Central and Southeastern Europe. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

