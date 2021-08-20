Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERFSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of ERFSF opened at $132.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $139.25.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

