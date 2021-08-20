Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.45). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 44,904 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 260,818.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 70,421 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $495.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

