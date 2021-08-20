EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Insider Elyse Neumeier Sells 1,691 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $32,399.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EVER opened at $18.83 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $536.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 28.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 90,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 108,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 28.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

