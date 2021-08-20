Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $357.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

