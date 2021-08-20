Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 61.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in American Public Education by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $8,908,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in American Public Education by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APEI. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

