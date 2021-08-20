Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 194,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

APOG opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.12. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

