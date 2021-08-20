Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 84.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after purchasing an additional 295,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $804.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.