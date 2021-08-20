Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $13,358,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after buying an additional 295,141 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,326,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,192,000 after buying an additional 256,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $6,587,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SUPN opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.