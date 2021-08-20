Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 601 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. South State CORP. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

