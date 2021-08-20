ExclusiveCoin Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $12,584.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000189 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008496 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000767 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

