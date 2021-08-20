Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 29.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

