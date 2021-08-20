Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

EXPGY stock opened at $43.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

