Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.08.

EXR opened at $176.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.