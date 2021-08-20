Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $111.00 price target on the stock. Fabrinet traded as high as $98.04 and last traded at $97.77, with a volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.46.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

