Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.38.

FN stock opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.46. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

