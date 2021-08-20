Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.5% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317,973. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,537,369 shares of company stock valued at $880,289,206 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

