Faceter (FACE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $2,834.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00058135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.86 or 0.00845332 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048778 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

