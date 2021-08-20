Fairfield Bush & CO. Buys 5,000 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,093 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 149,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

BK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. 4,261,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,261,844. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $55.02.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

