Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $6.71 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,169 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 1.8% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $16.35 on Friday, reaching $486.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $482.38. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.