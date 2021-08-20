Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 27,381 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,381 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth $41,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cloudera by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after buying an additional 3,221,424 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cloudera by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,927,000 after buying an additional 970,727 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 841,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of CLDR remained flat at $$15.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,045. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

