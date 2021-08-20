Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 3,660 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,229 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,450,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,519,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.88. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.