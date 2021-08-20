Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 4,728 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.5% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after buying an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after buying an additional 785,550 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,332,000 after purchasing an additional 626,462 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,875,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.89. The firm has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.