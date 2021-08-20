FairGame (FAIR) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. FairGame has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FairGame has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001855 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005941 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00066437 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

