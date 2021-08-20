Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fanhua in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fanhua by 1,209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fanhua in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

FANH stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,773. The company has a market capitalization of $777.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.55. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $167.13 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fanhua’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

