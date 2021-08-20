Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $68.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.85.

FTCH stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.93. 256,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,257. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.24.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

