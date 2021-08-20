Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Releases Earnings Results

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%.

Shares of FTCH opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $73.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

