FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Declares $0.13 Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FAT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 9,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.09. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other FAT Brands news, CFO Kenneth Kuick purchased 2,000 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

