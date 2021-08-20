Fear Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002923 BTC on popular exchanges. Fear has a total market cap of $9.38 million and $1.85 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fear has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.47 or 0.00827765 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00049349 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

