Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

NYSE FRT traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $116.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

