Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

FSS stock opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

