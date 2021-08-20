FIBOS (FO) Price Up 101.4% Over Last Week

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. FIBOS has a total market capitalization of $13.59 million and $538,552.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIBOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FIBOS has traded up 101.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00138699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00150320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,771.40 or 1.00130903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.56 or 0.00922974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.55 or 0.00707380 BTC.

About FIBOS

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

