FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Up to $11.47

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $12.13. FibroGen shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 11,657 shares.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Get FibroGen alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,616,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in FibroGen by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in FibroGen by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FibroGen by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.