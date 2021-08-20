FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

