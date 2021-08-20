Financial Analysis: Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) & Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and Identiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged N/A N/A N/A Identiv 0.43% -5.79% -2.94%

50.6% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Identiv shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Identiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Markforged and Identiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67 Identiv 0 0 3 0 3.00

Markforged presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 50.18%. Identiv has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.69%. Given Markforged’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Identiv.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Markforged and Identiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A Identiv $86.92 million 3.99 -$5.11 million ($0.26) -60.23

Markforged has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Identiv.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings. The Identity segment provides products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, protecting connected objects, and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security. It sells its products through dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

