Financial Survey: Hycroft Mining (HYMC) & Its Competitors

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hycroft Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million -$132.67 million -0.41 Hycroft Mining Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 1.63

Hycroft Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hycroft Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining Competitors 768 3366 3619 105 2.39

Hycroft Mining presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 849.37%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% N/A -35.32% Hycroft Mining Competitors 192.81% 2.82% 0.72%

Volatility & Risk

Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining’s peers have a beta of 1.51, meaning that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hycroft Mining peers beat Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

