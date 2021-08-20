FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters Purchases 25,000 Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $426,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FEYE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 1,706,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,416. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the first quarter worth about $34,095,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,170 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $25,440,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 38.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,659 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 211,894 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. Barclays reduced their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.