First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.10

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.10 and last traded at $69.01, with a volume of 873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Get First American Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,190,000 after buying an additional 110,194 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 987.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 63,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 526,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,952 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter worth $549,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.