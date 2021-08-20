First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $47.64 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,584 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

