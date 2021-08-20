First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Acquires $19,975.00 in Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director James Kyle Mccurry acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $19,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,936.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $727.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. Equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,974,000 after purchasing an additional 114,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

