Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 2,318 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 143.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after buying an additional 522,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after purchasing an additional 428,521 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,548,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 104,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $12,205,471.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,385,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,151,249.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total transaction of $534,450.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,314,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,114 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,195. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

Shares of BGNE opened at $275.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $219.20 and a twelve month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.