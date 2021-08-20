Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

