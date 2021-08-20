Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,143,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,342,000 after buying an additional 41,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,367,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 429,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,697,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period.

OEF opened at $202.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.27. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $148.59 and a 12 month high of $205.70.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

