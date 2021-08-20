Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,295 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 222.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.30. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

