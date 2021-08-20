Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

PM opened at $101.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.