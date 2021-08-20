Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,247,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,231,000 after acquiring an additional 148,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

