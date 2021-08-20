Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.64. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.